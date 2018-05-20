Global
Supercars Winton Qualifying report

Winton Supercars: McLaughlin grabs Sunday pole

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
20/05/2018 01:09

Scott McLaughlin will start today's Winton race from pole position, with DJR Team Penske locking out the front row for a second day running.

The Kiwi was the pacesetter across the entire session, sitting on top early with a 1m20.052s before improving midway through to a 1m19.288s.

He then found even more time on his final run, securing his 40th career pole with a 1m10.020s with a minute remaining.

"I thought it was going to be a 1m18s – I was chasing more," said McLaughlin.

"I was up and down in the seat. It was awesome, the car is fantastic. I just had to hit my marks, and we got it done.

"It's great for the team, another front row lock-out. Hopefully I don't balls it up like I did yesterday and we can have a good race."

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard qualified second with a 1m19.139s right at the flag, while Rick Kelly and Michael Caruso made it an all-Nissan second row, as was the case yesterday.

Chaz Mostert was best of the Tickford drivers in fifth, edging out Walkinshaw driver Scott Pye.

The Red Bull Holdens were next, Shane van Gisbergen making up 15 spots on his final run to grab seventh despite an early run-in with Mark Winterbottom that resulted in a puncture. That late improvement bumped van Gisbergen's teammate Jamie Whincup down to eighth.

Tim Slade was ninth, while Richie Stanaway took his best Supercars qualifying result with 10th.

Winterbottom ended up way down in 18th after that squabble with van Gisbergen, with Craig Lowndes also struggling in qualifying for a second-consecutive day with the 23rd best time.

He still fared better than David Reynolds, who still start dead last thanks to a steering issue that's likely a hangover from his clash with Jack Le Brocq on the first lap of yesterday's race.

ClaDriverCarTime
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.0200
2 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.1392
3 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'19.1974
4 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'19.3479
5 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.4886
6 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.4913
7 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.5087
8 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.5575
9 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.5657
10 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.5661
11 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.5706
12 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'19.6320
13 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.6363
14 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.6387
15 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.6396
16 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.6404
17 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.6682
18 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.7153
19 400 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7762
20 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7917
21 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'19.8094
22 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8356
23 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0348
24 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0909
25 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.1970
26 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.5702

 

