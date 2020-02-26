Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat
Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom has called on social media to help find a boat that was stolen from him on Tuesday.
Winterbottom posted that his Malibu ski boat was taken from Bundalong, near the Victoria/New South Wales border, between 10am and 1pm.
He later updated the post to say the boat had been spotted at 1am Wednesday morning being towed by a dark Holden Colorado ute.
He's urging anyone who has seen the boat to contact his Facebook page.
