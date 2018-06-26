Wildcards confirmed for new Supercars round

Two Wildcard entries have been confirmed for Supercars' first visit to The Bend circuit in South Australia later this month.

The series' debut at the brand new circuit will feature a 28-car grid, with Super2 drivers Macauley Jones and Kurt Kostecki set to run as Wildcard entries.

It will be a second main game outing for each driver, with Jones having run a fourth Brad Jones Racing entry at Hidden Valley earlier this month, while Kostecki is set to field his family-team run ex-Triple Eight Commodore at Queensland Raceway next month.

Jones also has three seasons worth of Supercars endurance races under his belt along with a pair of Wildcard starts last year, while Kostecki made a pair of starts for Team 18 as a replacement for the injured Lee Holdsworth back in 2016.

According to Kostecki, the two Super2 regulars will have their chances of a result bolstered by the fact that The Bend circuit is new for the entire field, and that it will be run on the same hard-compound Dunlop tyre used in the second-tier series.

“Because it’s a new track for everyone I think it levels out the playing field,” Kostecki told the official Supercars website.

“Queensland Raceway will be a good first one for us because we know it and it’ll give me some soft-tyre mileage.

“But Tailem Bend, no one has done Supercar laps there and it’s with the hard tyre, which we have a lot of experience on.”

The series has also confirmed that the 'On The Run' convenience store chain – owned by The Bend's executive director Sam Shahin – will be the major backer of the circuit's Supercars round.

It will be known as the OTR SuperSprint, and kicks off on August 24.