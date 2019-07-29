Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Breaking news

Wildcard Mustang to join Supercars field

Wildcard Mustang to join Supercars field
By:
Jul 29, 2019, 4:03 AM

Tickford Racing will field a fifth Ford Mustang at next month's Supercars round at The Bend for Super2 regular Thomas Randle.

Randle, who races a Tickford Falcon in the second-tier series, will make his main series debut at the South Australian circuit as a wildcard entry.

He'll race the spare 23Red Racing chassis, originally a Falcon but now converted to Mustang-spec, with his first taste of the car set to come at a Winton test in two weeks.

The deal means there will be five Tickford entries, and a total of seven Mustangs, in the Supercars field at The Bend.

It will also provide valuable milage for Randle, who is set to partner Lee Holdsworth in a Tickford Mustang at the long distance races later this year.

“I’m really looking forward to [The Bend],” said Randle.

“We’ve got a test day in just under two weeks at Winton, it’ll be a five-car test, all of the team will be there and myself in a Mustang.

“I’ve driven on [The Bend] track a couple of times in our Saab Sports Sedan, so it’s good I’m not rocking up to a completely new track.

“I'd love to be in the Top 20, I mean Top 15 would be an ultimate achievement."

Confirmation of the wildcard entry follows Randle's first Super2 win at Queensland Raceway over the weekend.

There will be two wildcard entries on grid at The Bend, with Jack Smith set to make his fourth main game start of the year for Brad Jones Racing. 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Thomas Randle
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
20:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
23:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
17:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
20:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
22:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
16:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
18:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:10
13:40
