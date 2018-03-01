Wild SuperUtes crash in Adelaide qualifying

The new-for-2018 SuperUtes series got off to a wild start on the streets of Adelaide, with one of the SUV racers ending up on its side after crashing in qualifying.

The first ever competitive session for the category was red-flagged just six minutes in to the scheduled 20 minutes, thanks to a wild crash from Aaron Cameron.

It all started when the Mazda BT-50 driver ran wide through Turn 4, clipping a barrier on the exit with the left-hand side of his Ute and sending it into a semi-roll.

The Mazda then skidded to a halt on its side on the run to Turn 5.

Cameron climbed from the wreckage unaided.

Cameron's teammate Ryal Harris, a regular in the old V8 Utes series that SuperUtes replaces, went on to take pole in the sister BT-50.

Today's track action in Adelaide is dedicated to support categories, with Supercars set to hit the circuit for the first time tomorrow.