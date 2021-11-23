Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Supercars News

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

By:

Shane van Gisbergen has revealed that a white lie about his health was critical to his dominant title run in Supercars this year.

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

The Kiwi made a near perfect start to the 2021 season way back in February with two wins at Mount Panorama, only to have his title hopes almost dashed by a mountain bike crash just a fortnight before Round 2 at Sandown.

He underwent surgery on a broken collarbone immediately before beginning a rapid recovery process that involved daily stints in a hyperbaric chamber.

After testing a BMW production car several days before the Sandown round he convinced the team he was fit enough to race.

Despite having to position the steering wheel lower than usual because of restricted movement he went on to win all three Supercars races that weekend – including the first from 17th on the grid.

Reflecting on that part of the season after wrapping up the title yesterday, van Gisbergen admitted that he fibbed about being ready to return to the Supercar after that BMW test.

He also said it was lucky that doctors only found three broken ribs from the crash after Sandown, as that would have almost certainly ruled him out.

“It was a pretty testy time,” said van Gisbergen.

“The shoulder will never be the same again. I’ve got a full-time fake ligament in there and that was probably the limiting thing.

“I think I tested a BMW the Tuesday of Sandown and told everyone I was – but I probably wasn’t – right to drive.

"I couldn’t lift my arm up high enough.

“But that got better every day. [I was] probably lucky we didn’t find the ribs. I had a lot of pain but we didn’t find that. Because if I had known I had broken ribs I probably wouldn’t have been allowed to race.

"It kind of worked out well.

“That weekend was just something special and probably what set it all up and gave me big confidence.

“I started reading articles, people complaining about parity, and, ‘something’s not right there’ and stuff like that.

“We’ve obviously been doing that a couple of times the last couple of years towards Scotty [McLaughlin] – it’s the biggest compliment you can get when you’re on the other side of it.

“It was a pretty cool feeling after that weekend doing what we did to everyone. I wasn’t in a good way.

"I had the plate out after Townsville and I’m a lot better since then. But yeah, I’ll never be the same again.”

The Sandown success came as part of a remarkable winning streak for van Gisbergen that started at the 2020 Bathurst 1000 and also included the 2021 New Zealand Grand Prix and the Bathurst 6 Hour in the same BMW production car.

His run of Supercars success only ended seven races into the season – with as second place at Symmons Plains.

He's since increased his Supercars win tally to 14 this year, which helped him wrap up the 2021 crown with a round to spare.

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Previous article

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out Sydney IV
Supercars

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins wild opener Sydney IV
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins wild opener

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle Sydney III
Supercars

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Secret track debut for Gen3 Camaro Supercar
Supercars

Secret track debut for Gen3 Camaro Supercar

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test Sydney III
Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Supercars Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars cancellation explained

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out
Supercars Supercars

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.