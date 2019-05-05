Whincup hails "Most Improved" performance in Perth

The seven-time series champion bounced back from a tough weekend at the Island, which included a 12th and a DNF for a lost wheel, with a vastly-improved showing in Perth over the past three days.

He finished fourth in Friday night's opening race, after taking a defiant stance regarding team orders in the closing stages, and then took a fine second on Saturday night after leading the opening stint.

"I feel like we won the Most Improved this weekend," said the Red Bull Holden driver.

"We were pretty ordinary at Phillip Island. It's nice to be back on the podium, but we've still obviously got to find plenty more pace as the season goes on.

"[The twin-spring rule changes] certainly highlighted themselves and reared their head at Phillip Island. We had to head in another direction, we have, [and it's] fantastic that the direction we're heading in is much better.

"Still plenty of work to go, though, but very, very happy."

While cautious about making bold predictions based on one race meeting, particularly on the unique, re-surfaced Barbagallo Raceway circuit, Whincup said he felt the upswing in form was a legitimate step forward.

"For sure. 100 per cent," he said.

"We've definitely made a big step up. It's a long way to go, of course, but you always want to be on the improve.

"From one round to the next, we've had a big improvement, which is fantastic."