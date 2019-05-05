Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup hails "Most Improved" performance in Perth

shares
comments
Whincup hails "Most Improved" performance in Perth
By:
1h ago

Jamie Whincup says he feels like he won the "Most Improved" award during the Perth Supercars weekend, off the back of a difficult Phillip Island weekend last month.

The seven-time series champion bounced back from a tough weekend at the Island, which included a 12th and a DNF for a lost wheel, with a vastly-improved showing in Perth over the past three days.

He finished fourth in Friday night's opening race, after taking a defiant stance regarding team orders in the closing stages, and then took a fine second on Saturday night after leading the opening stint.

"I feel like we won the Most Improved this weekend," said the Red Bull Holden driver.

"We were pretty ordinary at Phillip Island. It's nice to be back on the podium, but we've still obviously got to find plenty more pace as the season goes on.

"[The twin-spring rule changes] certainly highlighted themselves and reared their head at Phillip Island. We had to head in another direction, we have, [and it's] fantastic that the direction we're heading in is much better.

"Still plenty of work to go, though, but very, very happy."

While cautious about making bold predictions based on one race meeting, particularly on the unique, re-surfaced Barbagallo Raceway circuit, Whincup said he felt the upswing in form was a legitimate step forward.

"For sure. 100 per cent," he said.

"We've definitely made a big step up. It's a long way to go, of course, but you always want to be on the improve.

"From one round to the next, we've had a big improvement, which is fantastic."

Next article
Poor Supercars season 'shook everything up' at Tickford

Previous article

Poor Supercars season 'shook everything up' at Tickford
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spa WEC: Alonso, Buemi, Nakajima win snow-hit race Spa-Francorchamps (2019)
WEC / Race report

Spa WEC: Alonso, Buemi, Nakajima win snow-hit race

13h ago
Rossi admits SRT bikes "very similar" to works Yamahas Article
MotoGP

Rossi admits SRT bikes "very similar" to works Yamahas

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now" Article
Formula 1

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Whincup hails "Most Improved" performance in Perth
Supercars

Whincup hails "Most Improved" performance in Perth

Poor Supercars season 'shook everything up' at Tickford
Supercars

Poor Supercars season 'shook everything up' at Tickford

Kelly accepts blame for wild van Gisbergen clash
Supercars

Kelly accepts blame for wild van Gisbergen clash

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.