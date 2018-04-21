Whincup loses second due to pitstop infringement

Jamie Whincup has been handed a post-race penalty for a pitstop infringement in Saturday's first Supercars race at Phillip Island, dropping him from second to 14th.

The reigning champion, who finished second after being passed late on by Scott McLaughlin, had 38 seconds added to his race time for turning off his pitlane speed limiter too early.

Rick Kelly moves up to second as a result, while Shane van Gisbergen inherits the final podium spot.

A stewards' report read: "Following a report from Supercars Pit Lane Officials, it was alleged that Car #1 [Whincup] deactivated the Pit Lane Speed Limiter prior to the end of Pit Lane following a pit stop.

"A report from the S&TD included a detailed review of the Supercars Telemetry Data and Control ECU Data for Car #1 which confirmed that Car #1 did not have its Pit Lane Speed Limiter activated at all times whilst it was moving in Pit Lane in breach of Rule C15.4.2.

"Additionally, compliance with Rule C15.4.2 was checked for all Cars in Race 9. No other breaches of Rule C15.4.2 were established.

"The Competitor, Triple Eight Race Engineering, admitted the breach and the Stewards imposed a post- Race Pit Lane Penalty (38 seconds) to be added to Car #1’s Race Time for Race 9."

The move has had a major impact on the standings, as McLaughlin's one-point advantage over Whincup at the head of the table has now been increased to a 48-point buffer over David Reynolds.

Whincup slips to fourth place behind van Gisbergen and is now a full 76 points down on McLaughlin.

Simona de Silvestro was also handed a 15-second post-race penalty for making contact with Jack Le Brocq and causing him to spin.

It dropped de Silvestro one place to 24th in the final results.

Revised results: