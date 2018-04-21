Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Phillip Island Breaking news

Whincup loses second due to pitstop infringement

0 shares
Whincup loses second due to pitstop infringement
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
21/04/2018 11:21

Jamie Whincup has been handed a post-race penalty for a pitstop infringement in Saturday's first Supercars race at Phillip Island, dropping him from second to 14th.

The reigning champion, who finished second after being passed late on by Scott McLaughlin, had 38 seconds added to his race time for turning off his pitlane speed limiter too early.

Rick Kelly moves up to second as a result, while Shane van Gisbergen inherits the final podium spot.

A stewards' report read: "Following a report from Supercars Pit Lane Officials, it was alleged that Car #1 [Whincup] deactivated the Pit Lane Speed Limiter prior to the end of Pit Lane following a pit stop.

"A report from the S&TD included a detailed review of the Supercars Telemetry Data and Control ECU Data for Car #1 which confirmed that Car #1 did not have its Pit Lane Speed Limiter activated at all times whilst it was moving in Pit Lane in breach of Rule C15.4.2.

"Additionally, compliance with Rule C15.4.2 was checked for all Cars in Race 9. No other breaches of Rule C15.4.2 were established.

"The Competitor, Triple Eight Race Engineering, admitted the breach and the Stewards imposed a post- Race Pit Lane Penalty (38 seconds) to be added to Car #1’s Race Time for Race 9."

The move has had a major impact on the standings, as McLaughlin's one-point advantage over Whincup at the head of the table has now been increased to a 48-point buffer over David Reynolds.

Whincup slips to fourth place behind van Gisbergen and is now a full 76 points down on McLaughlin.

Simona de Silvestro was also handed a 15-second post-race penalty for making contact with Jack Le Brocq and causing him to spin. 

It dropped de Silvestro one place to 24th in the final results.

Revised results:

Pos.#DriverCarTime/Gap
1 17 new_zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1:30'50.5676
2 15 australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 2.4038
3 97 new_zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 9.0837
4 888 australia Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 12.2829
5 55 australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 13.5567
6 9 australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 18.3329
7 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 18.8542
8 230 australia Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 31.5392
9 2 australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 32.3435
10 14 australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 32.4920
11 33 australia Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 33.6020
12 12 new_zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 33.9457
13 5 australia Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 34.4536
14 1 australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 38.8961
15 7 new_zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 39.7996
16 6 australia Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 44.9287
17 25 australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 45.4025
18 23 australia Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 45.8549
19 56 new_zealand Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 53.3512
20 19 australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 54.8943
21 21 australia Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.6002
22 18 australia Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4714
23 35 australia Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'28.8660
24 78 switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'39.1808
25 34 australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 7 laps
26 8 australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 12 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Track Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Supercars main page