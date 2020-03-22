Whincup keeping Eseries expectations low

All championship drivers, Whincup included, are set to tackle the 10-round Eseries from simulators set up in their own homes.

All rounds will be televised, with points on the line and a champion to be crowned at the end.

Whincup, however, isn't expecting any silverware.

The Triple Eight ace says he doesn't use a sim as part of his usual training resume, which will put him at a disadvantage against drivers more regularly involved in gaming.

Instead, he's tipping teammate Shane van Gisbergen to be the driver to beat in the digital world.

“I usually back myself, but the young blokes have the advantage here," said Whincup.

"My money’s on my teammate, SVG, to be up the front. I know he races against a few of the guys down pitlane, even some of the Formula 1 drivers, so hopefully he’ll be representing the Red Bull Holden Racing Team on the podium.

“It will be a learning curve for me as I haven’t used a sim in a very long time and don’t use it as part of my training, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and, most of all, I’m rapt that we can still provide some entertainment when everyone needs it most.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun with the Supercars All Stars Eseries and giving the fans something to cheer for until we can hit the track again.”

Reigning series champion Scott McLaughlin is another driver expected to be a front-runner, the regular sim racer already signed up for both he Supercars and IndyCar Eseries as well as joining pro squad Apex Racing Team.

"I'm a big fan of online racing, and you can often find me in my Simworx simulator keeping my eye in between races," said McLaughlin.

"With this unprecedented situation meaning we can't race our real cars, I think this is as good a substitute as possible.

"How cool is it that we can do this? We're pretty much the only sport that can still compete in the online space.

"This has the potential to introduce a whole new legion of fans to our sport. I'm really excited about this, and am looking forward to racing my Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang in the Supercars All Stars Eseries."