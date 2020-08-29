Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
15 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Breaking news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

shares
comments
Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
By:

Jamie Whincup has been hit with a $2000 fine for pulling up on the front straight, rather than in pitlane, after winning today's Supercars race in Townsville.

Whincup unknowingly disobeyed the post-race procedure after securing a 6.8s win this afternoon, thanks to a combination of a lack of radio communication with his garage, and confusion over whether the chequered flag had been waved on the last lap.

As a result he completed and additional lap at speed to ensure the race was finished, and then pulled up on the front straight when the podium presentation was taking place in pitlane.

The bungle has yielded a $2000, half of which is suspended until December 31.

"Following a post-race race director investigation and an admission by car #88, Jamie Whincup, of a breach of the end of race procedures for Race 19, the stewards imposed a fine of $2000 on car #88, Jamie Whincup, $1,000 of which is suspended until 31 December 2020," read the stewards report.

Whincup explained the mishap from his perspective after the race.

"On what was the lap was the last lap, the flag marshal had the flag in his hand, and he was having a chat to his mate, and the flag never came out," he said.

"And had no comms to say it was the end of the race. The only thing that was in my head was my father saying 'keep racing until you see the chequered flag...'

"I finally got the chequered flag the next lap, and I still had no comms, so I took a bit of a guess [on the podium procedure]. I remember Darwin 1 we were in pitlane, and there was bit of uproar over COVID, so they changed it to out on the track, away from as many people as possible. 

"I thought it must be on the grid again. But they decided to change it back to pitlane."

The stewards didn't dish out any fines for the Lap 1, Turn 2 melee, however, having not been able to determine that any driver was wholly responsible for the pile-up.

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Previous article

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

McLaren goes experimental to get 2021 F1 head start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren goes experimental to get 2021 F1 head start

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Latest news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

1h
2
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

1h
3
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

4
Formula 1

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

5
Formula 1

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

Latest news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.