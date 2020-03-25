Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel

shares
comments
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 8:12 AM

Jamie Whincup has offered a detailed look at the Formula 1-style steering wheel he debuted in Supercars this year.

Triple Eight trialled the modern-looking rim in practice sessions late last season, evaluating it as a potential replacement for its more traditional rectangular unit with centrally-mounted buttons.

While Shane van Gisbergen has so far opted to stick with the original, Whincup gave the new unit a race-winning competitive debut at the Adelaide 500.

In this video created for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team social media channels, Whincup talks through the button layout and function of the new 3D-printed wheel.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

