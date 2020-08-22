Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
17 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

shares
comments
Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
By:

Jamie Whincup thinks the start lights went out too quickly at the beginning of today's Darwin Supercars race.

The Triple Eight driver started today's first heat from pole, but was out-dragged to the first corner by fellow front-row starter Scott McLaughlin.

That was after a lurch from Whincup in his grid box when the lights first came on, the car just coming to a stop before they went out again.

The movement was investigated by race officials, but Whincup was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing in the start procedure.

However he's not convinced the officials got the procedure right.

While playing down his pre-start movement as part of his routine, Whincup said he felt the lights went off in less than a second – something he wants to raise with race control.

"I always do that, move a little bit and then stop before the red lights go out," he said. 

"I'll be going up to have a chat with race control shortly. They started the session a little early. I think the red light went off probably a little under the regulation, I think it's one to three seconds. 

"It was a little bit too quick. Not that it affected me, but we'll try and make sure we get it right next time. A lot of people had bad starts there because the red light went off too quick."

Read Also:

Whincup tipped that the quick lights may have contributed to Scott Pye stalling on the line, however Pye has since confirmed to Motorsport.com that his issue was clutch failure.

Race winner McLaughlin and third-placed Cam Waters both said they thought the lights procedure was okay.

"It was quick, but I expected them to be quick because I felt they were long last week," said McLaughlin. 

Waters added: "I just go when the lights go out, so it was fine for me."

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Previous article

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1

Latest news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Trending

1
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

2
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

3
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

4
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

5
Super GT

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

17m

Latest news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.