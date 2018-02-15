Which Supercars stars will get new car boost in 2018?

The entire Supercars field hits the track for the first time today at the pre-season test in Sydney. Here's a rundown of who will be debuting a new car and who won't be.

With the switch to the ZB Commodore for the new season, all but three of the 13 new chassis set to debut in Adelaide are Holdens.

Triple Eight, in charge of designing and developing the ZB, has rolled out four brand new cars.

Three have gone straight to the team's driver trio Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen, and Craig Lowndes. The fourth is a customer car for Tekno, which will be raced by new signing Jack Le Brocq.

All four cars were shook down at Queensland Raceway last Friday.

Garry Rogers Motorsport has built two brand new ZB Commodores, one for Garth Tander and one for new signing James Golding, with both cars completing a shakedown at Winton on Wednesday.

Brad Jones Racing has built two new Commodores as well, with Nick Percat and Tim Slade both moving into fresh chassis. Tim Blanchard's 2017 car has been re-skinned into ZB bodywork.

Erebus has built a single new Commodore for reigning Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds, with star rookie signing Anton De Pasquale moving into Reynolds' 2017 chassis, which has been re-skinned into a ZB.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has one new ZB Commodore ready for Adelaide, which has been given to Scott Pye. James Courtney will run a re-skinned VF until the second all-new ZB is ready.

Team 18 driver Lee Holdsworth will stick with the same chassis he used last year, updated to ZB aero.

Nissan Motorsport has build one new Altima to add to its four-car fleet, Michael Caruso handed the new chassis. Simona de Silvestro will move into Caruso's chassis from last season, while Rick Kelly will stick with the same car he raced in 2017. New signing Andre Heimgartner will race the same chassis used by Todd Kelly last year.

DJR Team Penske will roll out one new Falcon for the new season, to be raced by Fabian Coulthard. Scott McLaughlin will stick with the same car that almost netted him the '17 title, although its undergone a full rebuild over the off-season.

At Tickford Racing, Cam Waters is the only driver who will start the season with a new chassis. Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert will both use their 2017 cars, while new signing Richie Stanaway jumps straight into the car raced by Jason Bright last year.

In terms of the new teams, both 23Red Racing and Matt Stone Racing have acquired customer cars for their main series debuts.

23Red has brought in the ex-Waters Tickford Ford for Will Davison to race this season, while MSR has an ex-DJR Team Penske Ford at its disposal for Todd Hazelwood.

New Chassis

Jamie Whincup

Shane van Gisbergen

Craig Lowndes

Garth Tander

James Golding

Nick Percat

Tim Slade

Jack Le Brocq

Fabian Coulthard

Cam Waters

Michael Caruso

David Reynolds

Scott Pye

No New Chassis

Mark Winterbottom

Chaz Mostert

Richie Stanaway

Lee Holdsworth

Anton De Pasquale

James Courtney

Tim Blanchard

Todd Hazelwood

Scott McLaughlin

Will Davison

Rick Kelly

Simona de Silvestro

Andre Heimgartner