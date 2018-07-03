WAU unveils limited edition Supercars livery

The team has given its regular Boost Mobile/Mobil 1 livery a significantly brighter look, replacing the black paint with gloss white on the doors and lower part of the front bumper.

While the new look will debut in Townsville this weekend, and be carried through until The Bend in August, it's primary purpose is to stand out at the upcoming night race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Townsville is such an outstanding event and location with a really passionate crowd, so it’s great to arrive with a fresh new look for everyone to see,” said co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“Not only does the car look incredible, but it showcases our amazing and loyal group of partners.

“It was also important to have a car that is a standout for the upcoming SuperNight race. You definitely won’t miss us under lights, that’s for sure.”

That the new look will only be used for the next four rounds hints that the team will look to delve into its decorated Supercars history and run a retro look at the Sandown 500 in September.