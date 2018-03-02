Waters set to miss Adelaide 500 qualifying

Cam Waters is set to start tomorrow's first leg of the Adelaide 500 from the back of the grid thanks to his Practice 2 crash earlier today.

Waters badly damaged his Tickford Ford with a high-speed crash at Adelaide's infamous Turn 8, running wide on turn-in, striking the outside wall, and then bouncing back and hitting the inside wall on the run to Turn 9.

The damage will rule Waters out of this afternoon's qualifying session, which will set grid positions 11-26 for tomorrow's first 78-lap race.

“It effectively ripped the suspension out of all four corners of the car, plus a host of other chassis-related stuff,” team boss Tim Edwards told the official Supercars website.

“The chassis damage is the sort of stuff we’ll just live with for the weekend and when we go home next week we’ll put it back on the jig and cut out the whole front corner.

“But there’s enough scope to adjust out some errors in the geometry of the chassis. It’ll be all pointing in the right direction.

“The boys are working hard to repair it. It’ll be fine for tomorrow, but it’s highly unlikely we’ll be back on track for qualifying.”

Waters was the only Tickford driver to be given a brand new chassis for the start of the 2018 season.