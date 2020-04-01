Waters pokes fun at Supercars controversies
Cam Waters has poked fun at a raft of controversies from last year's Supercars season in a light-hearted Eseries preview video.
The Tickford Racing star is shown going through 'preparations' for the upcoming Supercars Eseries, which includes a series of nods to the big talking points of last season.
There is a Gurney flap made out of sticky tape to ensure aero parity as well as a fitness weight he holds over his head for centre of gravity.
Waters also fishes rubbish out of his simulator seat, which he calls "debriss", before contemplating having a red wine – a reference to Jamie Whincup's infamous outburst aimed at stewards in New Zealand.
Perhaps the highlight, however, is when he fires into the back of a digital version of Chaz Mostert's car down Conrod Straight, a crude recreation of their tangle as teammates during last year's Bathurst 1000.
The Eseries, which will feature Waters and the 24 other real-world Supercars drivers, kicks off on April 8.
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Supercars , Gaming
|Drivers
|Cameron Waters
|Teams
|Tickford Racing
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Waters pokes fun at Supercars controversies
Race hub
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Powered by
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets