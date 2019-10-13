Waters "absolutely gutted" after wild Bathurst teammate tangle

The pair were in a fuel saving phase of the race while running third and fourth when Mostert instigated contact at The Chase on Lap 123.

He seemed to out-brake himself into the corner, tagging Waters and leaving them both in the gravel.

Waters is now out of the race, while Mostert got going again, but was slapped with a drive-through.

It's the second time in as many rounds the pair have made contact, following a run-in last time out in New Zealand.

Those two entries also clashed at Bathurst last year when Mostert and Dave Russell were at the wheel.

“I’m just absolutely gutted. No words really, it’s just disappointing,” said Waters.

“It’s just s**t. We were trucking along for a podium, we were fuel saving and Chazzy was obviously trying to race me to pass me, he was meant to be fuel saving and I don’t know, he’s just made a mistake.

“I don’t know what to say, the car was fast, we should have been on the podium.”

When asked what he'll say to Mostert after the race, Waters said: “It’s a common occurrence between us. It’s just s**t, it’s s**t for the team. They put in so many hours and deserve so much better than that.

“We should have been up there with one car, maybe two on the podium today and we’ve ended up both in the dirt."