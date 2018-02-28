Waters looking for 'next step' in Supercars form

Cam Waters says he's looking to take the 'next step' in his Supercars career this season, as he looks to build on a promising 2017.

Waters was one of the big improvers last year, backing up what was at times a tough rookie campaign in 2016 to become a Sandown 500 and one of the pacesetters in the Tickford garage.

Heading into the new season Waters says he's looking to build on that form and take the next step to becoming a regular front-runner and race winner, and perhaps even a title contender.

"I'll 100 per cent be trying to take another step forward," he said.

"Title contender? I don't know, it's way to early to tell. I just want to keep on improving.

"By the end of last year I was at the front a fair bit, I got a podium, got a pole, got a win, and it was all starting to come together. So if I can take another step forward like 2016 to 2017, then I think I can be at the front regularly.

"From there, we'll see what happens.

"Starting 2017 I had a lot to prove to show everyone I could do it. 2016 wasn't the year I wanted. I started '17 with a lot to prove, and I learnt a lot in that off-season.

"Coming into this year, I know I can be up there. I've proven that already. It's just a matter of taking that next little step; improving the car a little bit more, getting a bit more out of myself. I think that's all we'll need."

Waters added that he's looking forward to a tough intra-team battle with Tickford teammates Mark Winterbottom, Chaz Mostert, and new signing Richie Stanaway, alongside whom Waters won last year's Sandown 500.

"It's good. It's four data points that you can learn off," he said.

"It's good having Richie coming into the team; he's classed as a rookie, but he's done a fair bit of racing. He gets rookie days, and I guess as a team we can try and move the cars forward maybe a bit quicker than others might be able to.

"And it's not just that, we can push each other and get the most out of each other."

Waters' 2018 challenger was officially unveiled in Adelaide this evening, with a largely unchanged Monster Energy livery.

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Photo by: Tickford