Supercars / Breaking news

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming cinematic documentary about Peter Brock.

The life and career of the Australian racing legend has been captured in a new feature-length documentary which promises 'a treasure trove of rare archival material coupled with candid interviews'.

Brock: Over the Top will be available to rent on demand through the likes of Apple TV, Foxtel and Google Play from July 3.

De Pasquale wins on racing return

De Pasquale wins on racing return
