Walkinshaw: We can win with Mostert

A long-expected move to the Holden squad for Mostert was this morning formally confirmed, a multi-year deal set to commence for the 2020 season. Mostert will headline an all-new WAU line-up, the second seat expected, but not yet confirmed, to be filled by Super2 champ Bryce Fullwood.

Thrilled to get the Mostert coup across the line, Walkinshaw believes the 13-time race winner will play a big role in the team's quest for victories and titles.

“There is no doubt Chaz is one of the top drivers in the Supercars championship, so to have him join our team is extremely exciting, and a testament to the direction we are headed," said Walkinshaw.

"A lot of work has gone into this from everyone, so to see it come to fruition is incredibly satisfying.

"His talent and charisma mean he will be a fantastic asset for us, both on and off the track. We are here to win races and to win championships, and we believe we can do that with Chaz.

"We welcome him with open arms to our family, as I’m sure our fan base will as well. It begins the next chapter of journey, and I can’t wait to see it unfold.”

The Mostert signing has also drawn praise from WAU co-owners Michael Andretti and Zak Brown, the latter signalling it as a "key strategic signing".

“We are all thrilled to announce Chaz’s arrival at Walkinshaw Andretti United," said the McLaren F1 boss. "His signing was a key strategic decision on where we are headed, and something we are all very proud of.

“He will represent our team, and our fantastic group of partners extremely well. He has huge talent behind the wheel, but he is also a wonderful person who fits in with our family perfectly.

"It’s an exciting time for the team as a whole.”

Andretti added: “To have a driver of Chaz’s pedigree join Walkinshaw Andretti United shows the path we are headed.

"He is undoubtedly one of the top drivers in the field, and is a great fit for us and what we stand for.

“He has shown faith in us, and we look forward to repaying that in our journey together. I can’t wait to see him behind the wheel in 2020, and look forward to sharing success together into the future.”