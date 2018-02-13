Video: Supercars star Mostert drag races modified street cars

Tickford Racing debuted a revised 2018 livery for Chaz Mostert's Supercheap Ford through a series of drag races against highly modified street cars.

The Supercheap Ford will run an tweaked version of the livery it ran during last season, and comes following contract extensions for both sponsor and driver recently.

The fresh look was officially revealed on a special episode of Aussie YouTube show Mighty Car Mods, with the Mostert Ford pitted against a number of other cars on the Western Sydney International drag strip.

Watch the video below.

Looking ahead to the 2018 Supercars season, Mostert says he's hoping to build on a personal-best points finish of fifth last season and show the consistency required to be a genuine title contender.

“I’m certainly looking forward to getting the season underway,” said Mostert.

“We had some good runs in 2017 and were in the championship hunt most of the year. If we can keep the pace we had, especially in the second half of 2017, there’s no reason we can’t contend for the championship again.

“We had a few races last year that really hurt us in the championship. It was only an off race here or there, but in this championship you can’t be out of the Top 10 and compete for the title.

"Really you’ve always got to be in the top five, which is a big ask, but the team have been working hard and we’ll be ready to take the Supercheap Auto machine to the front this year.”

Mostert will hit the track in anger for the first time this Friday, at the all-in pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.