Victorian Supercars teams undergoing COVID-19 testing

Five main game teams were involved in an unscheduled dash to New South Wales last Monday to beat a midnight border closure for residents of the Greater Melbourne area.

The closure, a first in 101 years, was put in place thanks to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Victorian capital.

Anybody from Victoria now requires an exemption to cross the NSW border and needs to self-isolate for 14 days.

While the Melbourne-based teams and drivers beat the isolation requirement on a technicality, the sport still won't take any chances following a period of worrying community transmission down south.

All Melbourne personnel are currently taking part in a COVID-19 testing regime as part of the 'hub' that's been set up at Sydney Motorsport Park, which also includes strict social distancing protocols for those already based at the SMP hotel.

Face masks have also been made mandatory for the event.

“To ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone attending the event, Supercars has made COVID-19 testing mandatory for all Victorian team personnel attending this weekend’s event," Supercars confirmed in a statement provided to Motorsport.com.

“Tests were carried out last week and further tests will take place on Wednesday. All tests to date have returned a negative result.

“As a precautionary measure, face masks will be made mandatory for this event for everyone working in pit lane and the paddock area.

“Supercars will continue to ensure that all events are compliant with appropriate State, Territory and Federal regulations.”

Track action will kick off at SMP on Saturday morning.