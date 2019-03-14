Verstappen rides with Supercars champ Whincup
Max Verstappen hit the Albert Park circuit a day early thanks to a passenger ride alongside Jamie Whincup in a Red Bull Holden Supercar.
The Dutchman lapped the Australian Grand Prix venue with seven-time Supercars champion Whincup thanks to shared backer Red Bull, marking his first on-track experience in a Supercar.
The ride follows a close encounter with a Triple Eight Holden back in 2017, when Verstappen sat in Shane van Gisbergen's car during the AGP weekend.
Having Verstappen in the passenger seat of Whincup's #88 ZB Commodore is the latest in a long line of promotional crossover for Triple Eight.
The Supercars powerhouse was part of a car swap at the 2010 Aussie GP, which saw World Champion Jenson Button driving a VE Commodore and Whincup taking a spin in a McLaren MP4-23.
A year later T8 and McLaren staged an even more spectacular switch, Button back in a Commodore at Mount Panorama while Craig Lowndes sampled the same McLaren F1 car around the famous Bathurst circuit.
