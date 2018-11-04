Penske protest unsuccessful, van Gisbergen keeps controversial win

Stewards met at the New Zealand circuit this morning for a protest hearing over a controversial wheel-spinning investigation which was decided in favour of van Gisbergen and Triple Eight late last night.

The hearing didn't yield a better result for Scott McLaughlin's DJR Team Penske squad, though, stewards sticking with their original decision not to penalise van Gisbergen.

The outcome of the protest hearing means the pair head into today's second Pukekohe race split by just two points. Had the protest been successful, McLaughlin would have had a 95-point lead with three races to go.

The controversy started during yesterday's thrilling battle between the title contenders, van Gisbergen's win left subject to a post-race investigation for spinning wheels during his second stop.

While immediately cleared for an initial movement when engaging first gear, allowed by the regulations, a secondary movement as the car came off the jacks led to an inquiry that went well into the night.

The stewards ultimately made a shock decision to let van Gisbergen keep his win, citing a lack evidence that the wheels completed a full rotation.

DJR Team Penske immediately protested the decision.

"Consistent with previous determinations of the DRD when investigation if a breach of Rule D11.8.8 has occurred, the rear wheels must complete in excess of one full revolution for the imposition of a penalty to be recommended to the stewards," read the original report.

"The DRD determined that the matter did not warrant referral to the stewards because in his observation the rear wheels of car #97 did not complete in excess of one full revolution."