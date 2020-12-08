Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Vandals hit Mount Panorama

Vandals hit Mount Panorama
By:

Brock's Skyline at Mount Panorama has been hit by vandals.

The iconic stretch of the famous Bathurst circuit has carried the name of the late Peter Brock since his death in 2006.

The white concrete with red lettering, which lines the public road year-round, has become a popular place for fans to pay their respects to the nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

It's recently been subject to what looks to be an act of vandalism, though, with Facebook user Kristyy Pickle posting photos of the concrete covered in graffiti.

The alleged attack comes just months after a new boardwalk was installed to give the public better access to the Skyline and its views back across the Bathurst township.

Read Also:

The 1.7-kilometre path runs from Griffins Bend to Forrest's Elbow, with a viewing platform at Skyline.

"Disgusted in this," wrote Pickle on the Bathurst Alerts and Incidences Facebook page.

"We go for a drive around the mount everyday and today we find this!

"Disgusted. Bathurst council will now how to repaint this whole memorial. What disrespectful d**kheads to do this."

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

