Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
Supercars / Sandown / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive

By:

Shane van Gisbergen remains unbeaten in the 2021 Supercars season after winning his fifth race in a row at Sandown. 

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive

The Kiwi, nursing a freshly broken collarbone, completed his clean sweep for the weekend with a clinical performance in full wet conditions.

Apart from a few corners of pressure from teammate Jamie Whincup on the opening lap, van Gisbergen was untroubled across the 36-lap journey.

There was a brief period mid-way through the first stint when second-placed Brodie Kostecki turned van Gisbergen's four-second gap into a three-second gap. The leader quickly responded, though, pulling the gap out to 4.4s before taking his mandatory service on Lap 26.

The second stint was then a breeze for van Gisbergen, who managed to gap and crossed the line almost 15s clear of the field. 

"It's unreal," said van Gisbergen. "The car has been awesome. It's awesome to race in front of fans again in Melbourne. I'm hurting, but [the collarbone] was okay."

Kostecki finished a fine second place to bank his first podium finish in Supercars.

The Erebus rookie made impressive progress in the first stint, starting with a well-executed pass on Jamie Whincup coming out of the last corner on Lap 7 to move into third.

He then swiftly ran down David Reynolds, blasting past the former Erebus driver up the back straight to move into second place.

There was a nervous moment right after his stop as Kostecki bounced over the grass between Turns 3 and 4, however he was able to gather the car up without losing a position. 

"It was a really good race," said Kostecki. "The guys did an awesome job, they got the car turned around. I didn't think I'd be here [on the pdoium] this early. Hopefully we can carry this momentum through the year."

Reynolds finished a lonely third, his first podium since joining Kelly Grove Racing, while Whincup slipped back to fourth.

Will Davison led the way for Dick Johnson Racing in fifth, despite an early spin, followed by Tickford's Cam Waters.

Will Brown capped off an excellent race for Erebus with seventh, ahead of Brad Jones Racing pair Todd Hazelwood and Nick Percat and Team 18's Mark Winterbottom. 

Chaz Mostert endured a difficult end to a promising weekend, his race getting off to a poor start when he shot across the grass on the way into Turn 4 on the opening lap.

That dropped him back to 13th, the poor conditions making it difficult to make headway once back in the pack.

Things went from bad to worse after his stop, though, Mostert returning to the garage on Lap 14 with a broken throttle cable. 

He returned to the track eight laps later, banking a handful of points for finishing last.

The clean sweep has helped van Gisbergen extend his points lead to over half a round, the gap back to Whincup now 155 points.

Mostert, who was only 33 points behind van Gisbergen heading into the round, is now a sizeable 163 points in arrears.

Race results:

cla # driver car laps time gap
1 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 36 48'18.1842  
2 99 AUS Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 36 48'32.9974 14.8132
3 26 AUS David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 36 48'41.2267 23.0425
4 88 AUS Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 36 48'47.9971 29.8129
5 17 AUS Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 36 48'49.2917 31.1075
6 6 AUS Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 36 48'58.4879 40.3037
7 9 AUS Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'01.0497 42.8655
8 14 AUS Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'04.1410 45.9568
9 8 AUS Nicholas Percat Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'04.5671 46.3829
10 18 AUS Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'08.7755 50.5913
11 7 NZL Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 36 49'11.1952 53.0110
12 11 AUS Anton de Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 36 49'13.4429 55.2587
13 2 AUS Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'14.7881 56.6039
14 34 AUS Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 36 49'15.5981 57.4139
15 44 AUS James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 36 49'16.8341 58.6499
16 5 AUS Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 36 49'25.4537 1'07.2695
17 3 AUS Timothy Slade Ford Mustang GT 35 48'22.0088 1 Lap
18 96 AUS Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 35 48'22.0545 1 Lap
19 22 AUS Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 35 48'26.8182 1 Lap
20 19 NZL Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 35 48'29.0518 1 Lap
21 35 AUS Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 35 48'35.8766 1 Lap
22 20 AUS Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 35 48'44.6673 1 Lap
23 4 AUS Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 35 49'27.0302 1 Lap
24 25 AUS Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 29 49'19.7723 7 Laps
shares
comments
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Previous article

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

14h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

22h
3
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

4h
4
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

6h
5
WRC

One more manufacturer could sign up to WRC's new rules

16h
Latest news
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive
SUPC

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive

21m
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
SUPC

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

2h
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
SUPC

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

3h
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles

6h
'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen
SUPC

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

22h
Latest videos
Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2 Sandown
Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Shane van Gisbergen
'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win Sandown
Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain

More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

One more manufacturer could sign up to WRC's new rules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

One more manufacturer could sign up to WRC's new rules

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Latest news

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, rivals clash in Race 2

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC Supercars / Qualifying report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Sunday poles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.