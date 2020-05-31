Supercars
Supercars
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen in quarantine ahead of Supercars return

Van Gisbergen in quarantine ahead of Supercars return
By:
May 31, 2020

Shane van Gisbergen is in quarantine on the Gold Coast ahead of the resumption of the 2020 Supercars season.

The Red Bull Holden driver spent the worst of the coronavirus lockdown at his family home in New Zealand, having dashed over the ditch shortly after the season was suspended.

While both Australia and New Zealand have succeeded in limiting COVID-19 spread, and there has been talk of a 'travel bubble' between the neighbouring nations, there is still currently a mandatory two-week quarantine period for overseas arrivals on either side of the Tasman.

As a result van Gisbergen had been forced into quarantine on the Gold Coast following his recent return to Queensland ahead of the June resumption of the Supercars season.

Even once free of the international quarantine process, van Gisbergen and the rest of the Queensland-based team and series management personnel will need to navigate the state's hard border closure.

Read Also:

Free travel between Queensland and other Aussie states is unlikely to commence until at least July, however exceptions are already being made for professional sporting codes such as the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League.

All personnel from both Queensland and Victoria-based teams will stay at the same on-site hotel during the Sydney Motorsport Park opener, as part of the hygiene requirements facilitating the return to racing.

Each team will have just 13 members per two cars, including drivers, at the track.

All travel, both by air and even in hire cars, will require spare seats between passengers.

Supercars will charter flights for the Sydney race, as domestic air travel continues to be severely impacted by the various border closures around the country.

Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule

Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule
