Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Supercars / Symmons News

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing

Shane van Gisbergen says his panel-rubbing passing moves in Tasmania were simply hard racing, rather than the product of any mental advantage.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing
Listen to this article

The Kiwi was in sparkling form across the Tasmania SuperSprint as he recorded a clean sweep and took firm control of the series lead.

However none of his three wins were lights-to-flag, or won purely on strategy, van Gisbergen executing multiple on-track passes on each occasion.

Most of those passes were executed at Turn 6, but set up at the hairpin by getting into the side of his opponents on a shallow line.

That would set up a side draft along the back sweeper and give van Gisbergen track position into Turn 6.

The aggressive move drew the ire of Cam Waters during Saturday's race, who flipped the bird at van Gisbergen as they drag-raced through the sweeper.

 

Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison also lost the lead to a similar move pulled by van Gisbergen on Sunday afternoon.

Not for the first time, van Gisbergen's uncompromising passing style was linked to a mental advantage that he is said to have over his rivals, particularly in the post-Scott McLaughlin era.

But van Gisbergen strongly refuted that claim on Sunday evening, claiming his passing was simply racecraft and nothing more.

“I don’t think it’s mind games, I just think it’s hard racing and racecraft,” he said.

“[The DJR] guys are really good to race against. There are some smokies who keep appearing up on the grid, and you just have to be mindful and learn them, but nowadays, everyone up the front is really good [with] racing.

“The stuff [Saturday's race], if people tried to give it back [on Sunday], you expect it.

“It’s the way [the hairpin] is; you miss the apex and leave two car widths, but that’s the race line. And you all choose to leave the hole, and I chose to fill it today.

“Then straight away in [the next] race, everyone’s taking the inside and changed their lines.

“So, I think it’s just hard racing. I don’t think it’s mind games.

“We’re all just going hard and you see everyone learning every race and trying different stuff.

“You know, that pass on Will, he tried to block but I don’t know I just… gave him no option, really.

“But to me, it’s racing.”

There was at least one instance of mind games on the weekend from van Gisbergen, who uncharacteristically admitted post-Race 3 that he had been purposely complaining about rear grip on the radio to goad DJR into trying an undercut strategy.

"I was screaming over the radio pretending I had no rear and made them pit early and then I just went," he told Fox Sports after the race. "Sucked in."

However he had backtracked on that by the time he got to the post-race press conference, admitting he 'regretted' giving that away.

shares
comments
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Previous article

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep Symmons
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two Symmons
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to victory Symmons
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to victory

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals Sydney
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Supercar, rally car to do battle at Albert Park Symmons
Supercars

Supercar, rally car to do battle at Albert Park

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Supercars Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two
Supercars Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two

Slade penalised for van Gisbergen clash
Supercars Supercars

Slade penalised for van Gisbergen clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.