Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars / Sydney News

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Shane van Gisbergen says rookie teammate Broc Feeney will soon learn to pick his battles in the rough and tumble of the Supercars field.

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Feeney made an impressive start to life as a full-time Supercars driver at Sydney Motorsport Park on the weekend.

He qualified for both Top 10 Shootouts, finished the two races ninth and 11th and even mixed it with the front-runners for a stint in the Sunday race.

However it was also clear in both races that rivals were keen to assert some dominance over the teenager by rubbing panels.

On Saturday's race Feeney looked too conservative at times in the pack, while on Sunday he clearly had his elbows out more and he bashed doors with the likes of Will Davison and Jack Le Brocq.

Van Gisbergen was left deeply impressed by Feeney's rookie weekend, particularly in terms of his pace.

And while he concedes Feeney was subject to some on-track bullying over the weekend, he backs the rookie to quickly learn how better equip himself in combat.

"[Feeney's debut was] really good," van Gisbergen told Motorsport.com.

"Obviously the information is mainly going one way, but he's really open and the enthusiasm is really cool and impressive. Both Shootouts, good results and he stayed on track all weekend.

"You get bullied, as you expect to be. But I think he's driving really well and it won't take long before he's up the front and racing, knowing where to place his car better to stop getting pushed around."

Part of that, says van Gisbergen, is learning to pick your battles.

"You do that against a guy like [Cam] Waters, I saw Waters get him and then Broc loses three spots," he said.

"So there are certain guys... you just learn over time who to mess with and who not to mess with. And then who you've got respect from and who you don't. That just comes with time."

Van Gisbergen didn't just have a new teammate for the SMP weekend, but a new engineer in Andrew Edwards and team boss in Jamie Whincup.

There were clear signs of promise for the relationship with Edwards with a strategic masterclass to win on Saturday, and a remarkable recovery to sixth place from a lap down on Sunday.

As for teammate-turned-boss Whincup, van Gisbergen admits it was odd to be discussing big picture issues rather than dialogue about car set-up.

"It's interesting, I had some thoughts and the person you go to is Jamie," he said. "Where you're used to normally talking car stuff. And even on Friday we were talking car stuff, he was helping me with my driving.

"I don't think he wants to be the new RD just yet. He's still taking things in. I see him writing a lot down and thinking a lot. Nothing is implemented yet, he's still trying to be a sponge for it all.

"But it's been good to see. It didn't seem like he was missing not being in the car. And he's obviously an asset to Broc and I, but also the team as well."

shares
comments
Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Previous article

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest' Sydney
Supercars

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Other open wheel

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst
Endurance

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut
Other rally

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return
Asian GT

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash
Supercars Supercars

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.