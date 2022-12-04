Van Gisbergen escapes Shootout penalty

Listen to this article

The Red Bull Holden driver qualified for the Top 10 Shootout with the fourth fastest time in regular qualifying this morning.

However he also caught the attention of the stewards by speeding in pitlane after accidentally not activating his limiter.

The Shootout was delayed as stewards debated the matter, ultimately deciding that van Gisbergen will be fined, but not kicked out of the Shootout.

"We needed to make sure we had the right person in the Top 10," said Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

"Shane coming on his last stop went to hit the pitlane speed button, missed it and it didn't activate correctly.

"He was under 40 km/h as he entered the lane and then he gently accelerated down the lane and it crept up to 45, 46. He realised, hit the brake, put the limiter on.

"Obviously that triggers a report. The stewards are comfortable that Shane did everything he could to latch it and act correctly.

"We don't feel it's correct to disqualify him from the Top 10 on that basis. But we needed to do it correctly and we needed to get the 11th person ready in case they were in the Top 10."