Previous / Ford's parting message to Holden Next / Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole
Supercars / Adelaide News

Van Gisbergen escapes Shootout penalty

Shane van Gisbergen escaped a brush with disqualification from the Shootout in Adelaide after a speeding incident.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Red Bull Holden driver qualified for the Top 10 Shootout with the fourth fastest time in regular qualifying this morning.

However he also caught the attention of the stewards by speeding in pitlane after accidentally not activating his limiter.

The Shootout was delayed as stewards debated the matter, ultimately deciding that van Gisbergen will be fined, but not kicked out of the Shootout.

"We needed to make sure we had the right person in the Top 10," said Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

"Shane coming on his last stop went to hit the pitlane speed button, missed it and it didn't activate correctly.

"He was under 40 km/h as he entered the lane and then he gently accelerated down the lane and it crept up to 45, 46. He realised, hit the brake, put the limiter on.

"Obviously that triggers a report. The stewards are comfortable that Shane did everything he could to latch it and act correctly.

"We don't feel it's correct to disqualify him from the Top 10 on that basis. But we needed to do it correctly and we needed to get the 11th person ready in case they were in the Top 10."

Ford's parting message to Holden
Ford's parting message to Holden
Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole

Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised Adelaide
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised

Why van Gisbergen wasn't kicked out of the Shootout Adelaide
Supercars

Why van Gisbergen wasn't kicked out of the Shootout

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen
Number 1 returns to Supercars grid Adelaide
Supercars

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Triple Eight expands GT programme
GT World Challenge Australia

Triple Eight expands GT programme

Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Holden tribute liveries for WAU, Triple Eight
Supercars

Holden tribute liveries for WAU, Triple Eight

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Supercars

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised

Broc Feeney farewelled Holden from Supercars with a maiden race win in Adelaide while a thrilling charge from Shane van Gisbergen was undone by a penalty.

Why van Gisbergen wasn't kicked out of the Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Why van Gisbergen wasn't kicked out of the Shootout

Supercars stewards have explained why Shane van Gisbergen was allowed to take part in the Top 10 Shootout in Adelaide after a speeding infringement in qualifying.

Repco extends major Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Repco extends major Supercars deal

Repco has extended its naming rights backing of both Supercars and the Bathurst 1000.

Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole

Anton De Pasquale denied teammate Will Davison in the Top 10 Shootout for the second Supercars race in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
