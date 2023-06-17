Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Shane van Gisbergen has been cleared of an allegation that he drove "dangerously slow" on the final lap of today's Supercars race in Darwin.
Erebus Motorsport requested that the Motorsport Australia officials investigate what it felt was a slow final lap from van Gisbergen at Hidden Valley earlier today.
Van Gisbergen was at the time the second car in a train featuring Bryce Fullwood ahead of him, and Erebus driver Will Brown and WAU's Chaz Mostert behind – the quartet running in positions fourth to eighth.
The Kiwi started the final lap of the race two-tenths behind Fullwood, but finished the race 1.9 seconds behind the Brad Jones Racing driver.
That prompted the request from Erebus into the alleged dangerously slow driving, working on a theory that van Gisbergen was trying to back Brown into Mostert.
Brown is currently second in the Supercars standings ahead of both Triple Eight drivers.
It should be noted that van Gisbergen had complained about an engine temperature warning on his dash with three laps to go, something likely to have been caused by his proximity to Fullwood.
In any case, the matter was cleared by race officials.
"A post-race investigation was conducted by [deputy race director] at the request of Erebus Motorsport into an allegation that Car 97 had been driven dangerously slowly between Turns 6 and 12 on Lap 35," read the stewards statement.
"A review of broadcast footage and judicial camera footage from Car 97 showed that the gap between Car 97 and the car ahead, Car 14, progressively increased in this section of the circuit and Car 97 had reduced speed but there was no evidence that Car 97 had been travelling at such a slow speed or erratically such as to present a danger to other cars.
"Therefore, no breach of the rules could be established."
Triple Eight baffled by SVG mystery
Triple Eight baffled by SVG mystery Triple Eight baffled by SVG mystery
Supercars VSC test sparks drama
Supercars VSC test sparks drama Supercars VSC test sparks drama
Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix
Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix
Triple Eight modifies controversial cool box
Triple Eight modifies controversial cool box Triple Eight modifies controversial cool box
Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars
Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win
Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win
Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two
Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.