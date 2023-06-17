Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Erebus Motorsport requested that the Motorsport Australia officials investigate what it felt was a slow final lap from van Gisbergen at Hidden Valley earlier today.

Van Gisbergen was at the time the second car in a train featuring Bryce Fullwood ahead of him, and Erebus driver Will Brown and WAU's Chaz Mostert behind – the quartet running in positions fourth to eighth.

The Kiwi started the final lap of the race two-tenths behind Fullwood, but finished the race 1.9 seconds behind the Brad Jones Racing driver.

That prompted the request from Erebus into the alleged dangerously slow driving, working on a theory that van Gisbergen was trying to back Brown into Mostert.

Brown is currently second in the Supercars standings ahead of both Triple Eight drivers.

It should be noted that van Gisbergen had complained about an engine temperature warning on his dash with three laps to go, something likely to have been caused by his proximity to Fullwood.

In any case, the matter was cleared by race officials.

"A post-race investigation was conducted by [deputy race director] at the request of Erebus Motorsport into an allegation that Car 97 had been driven dangerously slowly between Turns 6 and 12 on Lap 35," read the stewards statement.

"A review of broadcast footage and judicial camera footage from Car 97 showed that the gap between Car 97 and the car ahead, Car 14, progressively increased in this section of the circuit and Car 97 had reduced speed but there was no evidence that Car 97 had been travelling at such a slow speed or erratically such as to present a danger to other cars.

"Therefore, no breach of the rules could be established."