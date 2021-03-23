Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation
Supercars / Breaking news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

By:

Scans on Shane van Gisbergen's broken collarbone have belatedly revealed he also cracked three ribs when he crashed his mountain bike.

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

The Kiwi was left with a broken collarbone and damaged AC joint from the two-wheeled mishap just over a fortnight ago, which left him in a race against time to be for last weekend's Sandown event.

An aggressive recovery process, which including two hours per day in a hyperbaric chamber, helped him heal sufficiently to brave it through the three races.

The injury did little to slow him down, van Gisbergen winning all three races helped by a lower, longer steering column in his Red Bull-backed Holden.

He returned to his surgeon today to see if driving the car had done any more damage, only to discover he was also racing with three cracked ribs.

"Interesting visit to the surgeon," he wrote on Instagram. "Didn't do any more damage to the collarbone but found three broken ribs from the shunt

shares
comments
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Previous article

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

16min
2
Formula 1

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

14h
3
Supercars

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

1d
4
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

20h
5
Formula 1

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

16h
Latest news
Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
SUPC

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

4m
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation
SUPC

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

3h
Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
SUPC

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

5h
Crompton makes Supercars comeback
SUPC

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

Mar 22, 2021
Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help
SUPC

Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help

Mar 22, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
1h

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
Supercars / Breaking news

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive Sandown
Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win Sandown
Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

Crompton makes Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Latest news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Crompton makes Supercars comeback
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.