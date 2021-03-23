Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

The Kiwi was left with a broken collarbone and damaged AC joint from the two-wheeled mishap just over a fortnight ago, which left him in a race against time to be for last weekend's Sandown event.

An aggressive recovery process, which including two hours per day in a hyperbaric chamber, helped him heal sufficiently to brave it through the three races.

The injury did little to slow him down, van Gisbergen winning all three races helped by a lower, longer steering column in his Red Bull-backed Holden.

He returned to his surgeon today to see if driving the car had done any more damage, only to discover he was also racing with three cracked ribs.

"Interesting visit to the surgeon," he wrote on Instagram. "Didn't do any more damage to the collarbone but found three broken ribs from the shunt