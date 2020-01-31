Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen convinced Bathurst rivals are sandbagging

shares
comments
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 7:37 AM

Shane van Gisbergen is convinced that much of the Bathurst 12 Hour field was sandbagging during today's practice sessions.

The two Triple Eight Mercedes ended the day on top, van Gisbergen pipping Supercars rival-turned-GT teammate Anton De Pasquale in sweltering summer conditions.

The next best car was the #222 Valvoline Audi, Kelvin van der Linde's time eight-tenths down on van Gisbergen's benchmark.

However, as good as the T8 one-two looks on paper, van Gisbergen isn't expecting the advantage to carry over into qualifying.

He reckons both the locally-run Mercedes put their best foot forward during that final practice with a full qualifying simulation, while the rest of the field were sandbagging ahead of tomorrow's running.

“Our team is doing a great job with the car, but it’s an unknown, because we’re probably the only ones not sandbagging," he told Motorsport.com.

“Tomorrow, everyone will turn up, but this is a good start for us. We’re tapped out, pretty much. I think others will get quicker.”

Van Gisbergen added that he struggled in the hot conditions, which saw temperatures peak at 39 degrees celsius, particularly as he wasn't running the in-car air-conditioning during flying laps.

“I don’t really like Australia at this time of year. I wish I was back at home in New Zealand," he said.

“[The air-conditioning] is worth about four to six-tenths per lap, so [team boss] Roland [Dane] won’t let me run it! We’re all struggling, but on the out laps and in laps, we put it on to cool down for our runs.”

Next article
Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

Previous article

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

2
IndyCar

John Andretti loses his battle with cancer

3
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

4
Endurance

Dixon 'felt like a billy' on Bathurst debut

51m
5
Supercars

Van Gisbergen convinced Bathurst rivals are sandbagging

16m

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Van Gisbergen convinced Bathurst rivals are sandbagging
VASC

Van Gisbergen convinced Bathurst rivals are sandbagging

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks
VASC

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier
VASC

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier

Rod Barrett dies after cancer battle
VASC

Rod Barrett dies after cancer battle

Winton undergoing key circuit modifications
VASC

Winton undergoing key circuit modifications

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.