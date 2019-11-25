Van Gisbergen wins Barry Sheene Medal

The Triple Eight driver took out the category's best and fairest off the back of a season that yielded second in the points and five race wins.

He was also lauded as a top sportsman after stopping to check on Scott McLaughlin after his heavy crash in qualifying at the Gold Coast.

It's van Gisbergen's first Barry Sheene Medal, the Kiwi joining the likes of Craig Lowndes (five times), and two-time winners David Reynolds, McLaughlin, Jamie Whincup and Marcos Ambrose.

Super2 regular Tyler Everingham, meanwhile, took out the Mike Kable Young Gun award, which comes with a $15,000 boost for his 2020 budget.

Elsewhere, Scott McLaughlin was bestowed with the Drivers' Driver award after a season in which he claimed his second consecutive title.