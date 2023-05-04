Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons Plains News

Two-day format for Tasmania Supercars

Supercars will return to a two-day format for the upcoming Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Todd Hazelwood, Matt Stone Racing Holden

The series has confirmed that the main game action at Symmons Plains will be limited to Saturday and Sunday with Friday dedicated to support categories.

There is demonstration time set aside for Supercars on Friday, however the use for that time is yet to be determined.

It will be the first time the two-day format has been used this year with Supercars not hitting the track for the first half-hour practice session until 9:30am local time Saturday.

A second half-hour practice will follow at 11:25am local time followed by the return of three-part qualifying at 1:20pm to set the grid for the first of three 42-lap races on Saturday afternoon.

There is a tweak to the three-part qualifying compared to Perth, though, with Q3 reduced to 10 minutes rather than 15.

On Sunday there will be two 15-minute qualifying sessions and two more sprint races.

Unlike several instances with the two-day format last year, the gates will be open to ticket holders on the Friday for the support track action.

The undercard features the Australian Formula Ford Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Aussie Racing Cars and Tassie Tin Tops.

2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint schedule

Friday May 19

10:35-10:55 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice
11:05-11:30 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 1
11:40-12:00 Australian Formula Ford Series – Practice 1
12:10-12:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice
12:40-13:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 2
13:05-13:15 Supercars – Demonstration
13:20-13:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying
13:50-14:10 Australian Formula Ford Series – Practice 2
14:20-14:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying
14:50-15:10 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Qualifying
15:10-15:20 Supercars – Demonstration
15:30-15:45 Australian Formula Ford Series – Qualifying

Saturday May 20

8:25-8:45 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 1
9:00-9:30 Supercars – Practice 1
9:35-9:45 Supercars – Demonstration
9:50-10:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1
10:20-10:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1
10:55-11:25 Supercars – Practice 2
11:25-12:35 Supercars – Demonstration
11:40-12:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 1
12:15-12:35 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 2
12:55-13:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
13:15-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
13:35-13:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
13:45-13:55 Supercars – Demonstration
14:05-14:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2
14:40-15:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 2
15:50 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 21

8:40-9:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3
9:15-9:35 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2
9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
10:30-10:40 Supercars – Demonstration
10:45-11:10 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 3
11:20-11:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4
11:50-12:30 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 3
12:30-12:40 Supercars – Demonstration
13:05 Supercars – Race 2
14:20-14:30 Supercars – Demonstration
14:35-14:55 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3
15:00-15:15 Supercars – Demonstration
15:50 Supercars – Race 3

