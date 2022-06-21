Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Jacobson linked to PremiAir Racing split Next / PremiAir Racing confirms Jacobson split
Supercars News

Triple Eight wildcard, TCR teen to test tomorrow

Queensland Raceway will host a Supercars test tomorrow that will see the Triple Eight wildcard and a TCR young gun in action.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight wildcard, TCR teen to test tomorrow
Listen to this article

The new-look Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard entry will take part in its first official test day in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000.

Declan Fraser and Craig Lowndes will turn their first laps in the third T8 entry since being announced as the new driver line-up recently.

They will be joined at the test by the likes of Triple Eight managing director Jamie Whincup and former team boss Roland Dane, who is set to stand in as team manager for the wildcard entry during the Bathurst weekend.

Also taking part in the QR test tomorrow will be TCR Australia regular Lachlan Mineeff.

The 19-year-old will experience Supercars hardware for the first time when he jumps behind the wheel of one of Matt Stone Racing's Super3-spec Ford Falcons.

Mineeff has been tied up with MSR since the Winton SuperSprint last month, where he worked within the team.

“Testing a Supercar for the first time is exciting and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” said Mineeff.

“It’s my first time driving anything on track with a V8, which is cool and it’s similar in horsepower to the Time Attack car I drove earlier this year.

"In terms of lap times the whole package is pretty serious, so with the history surrounding those cars and the team this opportunity is an exciting one for me.

“You’ve always got to keep your options open in motorsport and a very good example of that is TCR, which came up quite recently. It’s really great to meet the Matt Stone team and get some laps because you never know what may happen in the future.

“It’s quite funny the test will be at Queensland Raceway and that’s where our next TCR round will be, but even just any laps at that circuit are good."

Lachlan Mineeff

Lachlan Mineeff

shares
comments
Jacobson linked to PremiAir Racing split
Previous article

Jacobson linked to PremiAir Racing split
Next article

PremiAir Racing confirms Jacobson split

PremiAir Racing confirms Jacobson split
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Craig Lowndes More from
Craig Lowndes
"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard
Supercars

"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up Darwin
Supercars

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard Bathurst
Supercars

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Supercars encouraged by Gen3 aero parity checks
Supercars

Supercars encouraged by Gen3 aero parity checks

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery
Supercars

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal
Supercars Supercars

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics
Supercars Supercars

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.