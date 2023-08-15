Triple Eight retains wildcard backer
Triple Eight has signed a new deal with the backer of its ongoing Supercars wildcard programme.
The powerhouse team has fielded an additional entry at the Bathurst 1000 for the past two years thanks to backing from automotive retail giant Supercheap Auto.
The wildcard programme has been expanded this year to include a solo start for Zane Goddard in Darwin, while Goddard and Craig Lowndes will team up for both the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 later this year.
The deal has also included prominent Supercheap signage on the two regular Triple Eight entries.
Triple Eight and Supercheap have now announced a new multi-year deal that will carry on beyond the current season.
“To have a brand so synonymous with motorsport want to continue their partnership with our team is incredible," said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.
“Supercheap Auto shares a similar ethos to Triple Eight; invest in the future of motorsport and provide unbelievable experiences to our supporters by showcasing our incredible products.
“I want to thank Benjamin [Ward, Supercheap Auto Managing Director], his senior leadership team and the wider Supercheap Auto family for their continued support. I’m thrilled to see this super partnership continue.”
Ward added: “We are super excited to continue our association with the Triple Eight team after an immensely successful two-and-a-half years, both on and off the track.
“We’re all about bringing greater benefits and perks to our customers and fans and being partners with a team of Red Bull Ampol Racing’s caliber provides the perfect synergy for Supercheap Auto and ToolPro.
“Our Supercheap Auto Club members can look forward to even greater value as a result of this partnership extension, and we wish Triple Eight the best for the remaining of the 2023 season and years ahead.”
Triple Eight is expected to make another major announcement this week with confirmation that Shane van Gisbergen will depart the team and be replaced by Will Brown.
Latest news
