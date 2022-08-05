Triple Eight rebrands itself

Listen to this article

The team is in the first year of the post-Roland Dane era, with seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup now in the managing director role.

Amid that transition the business has undergone a corporate identity update that includes a revised version of its long-standing logo.

The grey in the old logo has been replaced by a light blue while the number three is now gone and the font has been changed.

A brand guidelines document, which details how the logo should be used, also outlines what is called 'The Triple Eight Way'.

That reads as follows:

"We are engineering excellence – Engineering leads what we do and we invest in innovation to be the best. Our attention to detail is second to none and we assume nothing. New ideas are always considered and we listen to each other to keep learning, growing and improving.

"We are professional – We are proud of the Triple Eight Family. We do what we say, representing the Team to the best of our abilities and remaining reliable and trustworthy at all times. Our responsibility to our sport, Team and community is something we are proud to bear.

"We are ethicals – We are good sports, humble in victory and gracious in defeat. Cheating and excuses are not in our vocabulary; we exercise fairness and honesty at all times. In giving back to our sporting community, we always try to be relatable and approachable.

"We are committed – Our passion, work ethic and drive are at the centre of everything we do. We care about each other and we care about our stakeholders. We are sustainable.

"We are family – We are welcoming and inclusive in our work, collaborating and sharing the load. We are courteous and respectful to one another and our stakeholders. We work hard, we play hard and we have fun.

"We are world class – We never give up on our pursuit to win and we keep learning throughout the process; resilience is at our core. We lead the way on track and off, creating a culture that makes us the team of choice."

Triple Eight currently leads the Supercars teams' championship by just 10 points over fierce rivals Dick Johnson Racing.