Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
A decision on the protest hanging over the Triple Eight Camaros in Newcastle's Supercars round has been deferred until tomorrow.
The Red Bull Camaros dominated the season opener in Newcastle earlier on Saturday, with Shane van Gisbergen leading home Broc Feeney in the 250-kilometre race.
However a protest has since been lodged over both cars, believed to be related to dry ice being added to the driver’s side of the car during a pitstop.
Driver cooling devices using dry ice are required to be mounted in the passenger side of the car by the technical rules.
A hearing has concluded in the Newcastle paddock, however Motorsport Australia has advised a decision won’t be made until tomorrow.
“Motorsport Australia can confirm protests were received from Tickford Racing against cars 88 and 97, and Walkinshaw Andretti United against 97,” read an update from Motorsport Australia.
“The Deputy Race Directors also alleged a technical breach of C16.2 regarding the Driver Cooling System on cars 88 and 97.
“A Stewards Hearing has now concluded, with Stewards now deliberating.
“A decision will be handed down tomorrow morning.”
