Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ Mouzouris

The 19-year-old will drive T8's sole second-tier entry, as the powerhouse squad scales its Super2 programme back after running both Brenton Grove and Kurt Kostecki in 2019.

Mouzouris will also work for the team at its Brisbane base.

“I am really excited to join Triple Eight Engineering and compete in the Dunlop Super2 Series,” he said.

“It really is a dream come true for me to race a Supercar and I can’t thank Triple Eight enough for giving me this opportunity to race one of their cars.

"It will be an incredible learning experience for me, both on and off the track. I can’t wait to get going, not only competing but moving to Brisbane to work for Triple Eight.

“I am grateful for the support from my sponsors, Mantel Group and Pitbox.io, for making this move possible.”

T8 boss Roland Dane added: "We really enjoyed being back in the Super2 paddock last year, especially the satisfaction of watching the development of young drivers and crew members.

“Angelo has shown a high level of talent behind the wheel; Formula Ford is an incredibly competitive series and many of Australia’s top drivers have cut their teeth there over the years.

“We’re looking forward to not only having him in the team as a driver, but also working with us in the factory, which will only serve to benefit his on-track campaign as he builds relationships and gets to know the car.”

Mouzouris drove a Supercar for the first time late last year, impressing during a driver evaluation test with Brad Jones Racing.