Previous
Supercars / The Bend II / Breaking news

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder
By:

Triple Eight has been fined $1500 and docked 30 teams championship points for a rattle gun blunder during Jamie Whincup's stop in Race 2 at The Bend.

Whincup ran over an air hose on the way into the box to take his mandatory service, which ripped the air gun out of hands of a crew member.

It then needed to be gathered back up before fitting a new right-rear tyre, a 6.6s stop time dumping Whincup from third to sixth.

 

The team has now been fined for the blunder, as well as being docked 30 points in the tense battle for the teams championship with DJR Team Penske.

That means DJRTP's advantage has grown to 108 points.

Whincup, meanwhile, went on to finish the race seventh, and now has to finish ahead of Scott McLaughlin in this afternoon's final heat to take the drivers' title fight to Bathurst next month.

More to follow.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
