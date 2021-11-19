Secret track debut for Gen3 Camaro Supercar

The next-generation GM racer was initially touted to make its on-track debut on Tuesday, before Supercars announced on Monday that the maiden test had been delayed until next week.

However it's since come to light that the delay was only 24 hours, Supercars and GM homologation team Triple Eight overseeing a secret shakedown of the Camaro at QR on Wednesday.

T8 Super2 driver Broc Feeney, who will step into a main game seat with the team next year, was behind the wheel of the Camaro.

"It's another significant day in Supercars history with the Camaro taking its first run at QR," Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess told the category's website.

"Everything went as planned, it was a successful day.

"We rolled out nearly 200 kilometres relatively trouble-free, marking a successful shakedown."

Like with the recent shakedown for the Dick Johnson Racing-built Ford Mustang, the Camaro test happened behind closed doors with no images or vision of the car being made public.

The only glimpse of the two cars so far came recently via Supercars' own Gen3 Unpacked video series.

The Mustang joined the Camaro on track on Wednesday, Ash Walsh talking the wheel of the Blue Oval racing for its second test.

Both cars will be formally unveiled at Bathurst on Friday December 3.