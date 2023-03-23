Toyota entry for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Listen to this article

The WAU Toyota will be raced by Formula Ford talent Matt Hillyer as part of the WAU Foundation Academy.

The Academy is a pathway to bring young talent through the team including mechanics, drivers, engineers and other staff.

As part of his involvement with the Academy, Hillyer is also working for the team as a first-year apprentice mechanic in sub-assembly.

Hillyer, who leads the Australian Formula Ford Series after the first round, will make his Toyota debut in the Scholarship Series that kicks off on April 14-16.

If he finishes the three-round series in the top 20 he will qualify for the national 86 series.

The WAU Toyota programme will be overseen by Rick Bates and run alongside the squad's newly-established two-car Super2 programme.

“I am really excited to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series," said Hillyer.

"To be a part of their debut entrance in the series is pretty cool, I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do together this year on track.

“To be working here for the last 18 months has been amazing to experience to understand how the team operates. We know each other well, so we can really get to work from the start and see what we can achieve in the Scholarship Series first up."

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart said the growth of the Academy will benefit the team as a whole.

“The WAU Foundation Academy aims to aid the progression of young talent in motorsport in Australia, and that is everything from drivers to mechanics, engineers, and commercial staff," he said.

"A pathway to bring these people to the elite level is essential to the future of our sport.

“Matt is a fantastic example of this. He’s not only an extremely talented driver who we see a bright future with on track but has been a real asset to us working with the team, so we are all really excited to see him on track this year.

“This also gives us the opportunity to give hands-on race experience to a number of younger staff across all areas of a race team, which is invaluable going forward.”