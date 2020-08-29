Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Cam Waters completed a clean sweep of practice sessions in Townsville by edging Scott McLaughlin in the second half-hour hit-out.
The Tickford driver backed up his Practice 1 pace in the second session, jumping to the top early with a 1m12.624s.
He then improved amid a flurry of qualifying simulations right at the end of the session, a 1m12.295s leaving Waters 0.15s clear of one-lap master Scott McLaughlin.
DJR Team Penske switched its focus to qualifying in the second session, McLaughlin joined in the top three by Fabian Coulthard.
Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert were fourth and fifth fastest, as David Reynolds continued his promising start to the weekend with the sixth best time.
Mark Winterbottom was seventh ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, Lee Holdsworth and Jamie Whincup.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|6
|Cameron Waters
|1'12.295
|2
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|1'12.451
|0.155
|0.155
|3
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|1'12.459
|0.163
|0.008
|4
|8
|Nick Percat
|1'12.549
|0.253
|0.089
|5
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|1'12.641
|0.346
|0.092
|6
|9
|David Reynolds
|1'12.665
|0.369
|0.023
|7
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|1'12.748
|0.453
|0.083
|8
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1'12.769
|0.474
|0.020
|9
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|1'12.806
|0.511
|0.037
|10
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|1'12.833
|0.537
|0.026
|11
|44
|James Courtney
|1'12.837
|0.541
|0.004
|12
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|1'12.850
|0.554
|0.013
|13
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|1'12.863
|0.567
|0.013
|14
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|1'12.883
|0.588
|0.020
|15
|3
|Macauley Jones
|1'12.887
|0.592
|0.004
|16
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|1'12.918
|0.623
|0.031
|17
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|1'12.935
|0.640
|0.016
|18
|22
|Chris Pither
|1'12.982
|0.687
|0.047
|19
|15
|Rick Kelly
|1'13.029
|0.734
|0.047
|20
|20
|Scott Pye
|1'13.032
|0.737
|0.003
|21
|34
|Zane Goddard
|1'13.069
|0.774
|0.036
|22
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|1'13.095
|0.800
|0.026
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|1'13.304
|1.008
|0.208
|24
|19
|Alex Davison
|1'13.531
|1.236
|0.227
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Townsville
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
