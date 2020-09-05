Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace
Cam Waters narrowly set the pace in the second practice session in Townsville, edging fellow Mustang driver Scott McLaughlin by just 0.002s.
Points leader McLaughlin led the way for much of the half-hour session, going into the final green tyre runs with a 1m12.451s under his belt.
He managed to lower the benchmark to a 1m12.342s with a late quali sim, but it wasn't quite enough amid a flurry of improvements. Instead it was Waters that grabbed top spot, his time 0.002s better than McLaughlin's.
Chaz Mostert was a little further back in third, the gap just over a tenth to his former teammate, while James Courtney backed up his strong showing in Practice 1 with the fourth quickest time.
Title contender Jamie Whincup was fifth quickest ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat, Bryce Fullwood and Shane van Gisbergen.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|6
|Cameron Waters
|1'12.339
|2
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|1'12.342
|0.002
|0.002
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|1'12.460
|0.121
|0.118
|4
|44
|James Courtney
|1'12.477
|0.138
|0.016
|5
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|1'12.504
|0.165
|0.027
|6
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|1'12.507
|0.168
|0.002
|7
|8
|Nick Percat
|1'12.595
|0.255
|0.087
|8
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|1'12.609
|0.270
|0.014
|9
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1'12.669
|0.330
|0.059
|10
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|1'12.718
|0.378
|0.048
|11
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|1'12.738
|0.399
|0.020
|12
|19
|Alex Davison
|1'12.758
|0.419
|0.019
|13
|3
|Macauley Jones
|1'12.791
|0.452
|0.033
|14
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|1'12.794
|0.455
|0.003
|15
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|1'12.840
|0.501
|0.046
|16
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|1'12.856
|0.516
|0.015
|17
|9
|David Reynolds
|1'12.872
|0.533
|0.016
|18
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|1'13.004
|0.665
|0.132
|19
|15
|Rick Kelly
|1'13.076
|0.737
|0.071
|20
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|1'13.110
|0.771
|0.033
|21
|20
|Scott Pye
|1'13.117
|0.778
|0.007
|22
|22
|Chris Pither
|1'13.342
|1.003
|0.225
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|1'13.435
|1.096
|0.092
|24
|34
|Jake Kostecki
|1'13.483
|1.143
|0.047
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Townsville II
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
