Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Supercars / Townsville / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes provisional pole

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes provisional pole
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 8, 2018, 2:17 AM

Shane van Gisbergen will run last in the Top 10 Shootout in Townsville today after topping regular qualifying.

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
Will Davison, 23Red Racing Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

The Kiwi made gains on his final run to top the 20-minute session, putting a Shootout berth beyond doubt with a 1m12.258s.

That left him just under two tenths ahead clear of the field, and means he'll run last in the single-lap battle for pole later this afternoon.

It’s awesome to finally get a good result. It’s not done yet, we’ve got the Shootout to go, but it’s a good start,” he said.

“Qualifying has been our weakness, but we’ve got a new set [of tyres] left for the Shootout, which is good.”

Scott McLaughlin was second fastest despite not improving on his final run, while Saturday race winner Jamie Whincup made a gain late in the session to slot into third.

Rick Kelly and David Reynolds were fourth and fifth quickest thanks to their middle runs, with Will Davison the only Tickford-built Ford to make the Shootout with the sixth quickest time.

Both Walkinshaw Holdens made it into the Shootout, James Courtney and Scott Pye split by Craig Lowndes, while Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat booked the 10th and last Shootout spot.

Nissan's Michael Caruso was the unlucky man on the bubble, missing the Shootout cut-off by 0.001s, with Chaz Mostert the best of the 'factory' Tickford cars in 12th.

The biggest surprise of the session was Fabian Coulthard, the Penske driver left way down in 18th and more than half a second off his teammate.

Anton De Pasquale will start today's race from the very back of the field, after hitting the Turn 3 wall on his first flying lap.

The stranded Erebus Holden sparked the session's only red flag, which meant the rookie wasn't able to take any further part despite driving the car back to the pits after it was towed out of the tyre barrier.

"I knew what was happening I just couldn’t stop it from happening, I was in far too deep,” he said.

“I’ve got to take it on the chin, say sorry to the boys and go again.”

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.2587  
2 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.4335 0.1748
3 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.4759 0.2172
4 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'12.4939 0.2352
5 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.6686 0.4099
6 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.7161 0.4574
7 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.7911 0.5324
8 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.8020 0.5433
9 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.8071 0.5484
10 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.8349 0.5762
11 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'12.8366 0.5779
12 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.8497 0.5910
13 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.9278 0.6691
14 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'12.9411 0.6824
15 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.9440 0.6853
16 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'12.9585 0.6998
17 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.0011 0.7424
18 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.0665 0.8078
19 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.1097 0.8510
20 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.1526 0.8939
21 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.1832 0.9245
22 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.2003 0.9416
23 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.2958 1.0371
24 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4033 1.1446
25 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4606 1.2019
26 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB
Next Supercars article
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals Shootout pole

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals Shootout pole

Next article

Whincup dismisses 'Christmas lunch' title talk

Whincup dismisses 'Christmas lunch' title talk

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Location Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing 01:40
Supercars

Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway 01:29
Supercars

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway

News in depth
Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race
Supercars

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros
Supercars

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell
Supercars

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.