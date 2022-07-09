Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes pole by 0.004s

Shane van Gisbergen edged Will Davison by 0.004s to claim pole for the first leg of the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Van Gisbergen and Davison were the only two drivers to run four new tyres in the Top 10 Shootout after rolling the dice on a single run in qualifying.

They both put that tyre advantage to good use, Davison pulling three-tenths clear of the those that had run before him with his lap.

It wasn't quite good enough for pole, though, van Gisbergen then pipping his Dick Johnson Racing rival by just 0.004s.

That was despite the Kiwi losing time with small mistakes at Turn 2 and Turn 7.

"The first sector we lost a little bit and Turn 7 I mucked up," said van Gisbergen. "But the car is awesome.

"Obviously we were one of the only guys on new tyres so that helped us, but to be on the front row here is a huge help.

"I have no idea [what to expect in the race]. We'll just see what happens. We'll put softs on at the end and see where we end up."

Provisional polesitter Cam Waters was the star of the Shootout, the Tickford driver just 0.03s off pole despite running used tyres.

Andre Heimgartner lost one spot compared to qualifying as he took fourth spot ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Jack Le Brocq.

Chaz Mostert wiped the outside mirror off his car as he charged to seventh on the grid ahead of Broc Feeney, Tim Slade and Scott Pye.

The first of two 250-kilometre races kicks off at 2:45pm local time.

Townsville 500 Top 10 Shootout results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.3674    
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'13.3719 0.0045 0.0045
3 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.6328 0.2654 0.2609
4 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'13.7108 0.3434 0.0780
5 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8318 0.4644 0.1210
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8653 0.4979 0.0335
7 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.0831 0.7157 0.2178
8 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2360 0.8686 0.1529
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.3989 1.0315 0.1629
  6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT      
