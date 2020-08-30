Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Race 2 in
00 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles
By:

Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin took a pole each for Sunday's two Supercars races in Townsville.

Saturday race winner Whincup set the pace in the first of the two back-to-back sessions, a 1m12.310s sealing pole for today's second race of the weekend.

However he was unable to make it a qualifying clean sweep in the second session. Not wanting to gamble on the weather after some light rain right before pitlane opened, Whincup opted to run his best rubber early, before the track was at its best.

That meant fourth was the best he could manage.

"The [first session] was certainly nice and clean," said Whincup. "The car was good, same as yesterday, and we maximised there.

"In [the second session] it started to rain. If it dries out, it's generally faster after the rain, but if it doesn't dry out you're P20.

"I respect [race engineer David] Cauchi, he said 'mate we don't know what it's going to do, let's go out and run early'. As it turned out it dried out and the track was quicker and we dropped down a few spots."

McLaughlin did get the best of the track conditions in the second running, grabbing pole with a 1m12.179s right at the death.

The points leader has plenty to do in today's first race, though, a lack of balance leaving him all the way down in 13th.

"I haven't had balance," he said. "We thought we were there or thereabouts yesterday, but we came out this morning and the car was sort of nowhere.

"After that we made a change, and gee it was hooked up on that second run. I've got a nice balance now, which is nice because we can take it into next week knowing we have a fast enough car to take pole."

Chaz Mostert will start the first race next to Whincup on the first row, however the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was only good enough for 10th in the second.

James Courtney was even more inconsistent across the two session, with P3 in the first and P14 in the second.

Cam Waters and David Reynolds were two of the more consistent drivers, the former qualifying fourth and second, the latter fifth and sixth.

Shane van Gisbergen struggled for pace in both hit-outs, the Kiwi seventh in the first session and a lowly 13th in the second.

Fabian Coulthard fared even worse, his Penske Ford only good enough for 15th and 16th.

Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'12.310    
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.441 0.131 0.131
3 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.499 0.189 0.057
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'12.506 0.196 0.007
5 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'12.511 0.200 0.004
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'12.516 0.206 0.005
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.527 0.216 0.010
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'12.531 0.220 0.004
9 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.539 0.228 0.007
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'12.553 0.242 0.014
11 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'12.648 0.338 0.095
12 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'12.696 0.386 0.048
13 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.700 0.389 0.003
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'12.703 0.393 0.003
15 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'12.769 0.458 0.065
16 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.788 0.478 0.019
17 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.788 0.478 0.000
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'12.823 0.513 0.034
19 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.861 0.550 0.037
20 34 Australia Zane Goddard 1'13.073 0.762 0.212
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'13.101 0.790 0.027
22 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.122 0.812 0.021
23 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'13.389 1.079 0.266
24 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'13.451 1.140 0.061
View full results

Race 3 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.179    
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'12.202 0.023 0.023
3 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.222 0.043 0.020
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'12.260 0.080 0.037
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.279 0.099 0.019
6 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'12.302 0.122 0.022
7 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'12.420 0.241 0.118
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'12.424 0.245 0.004
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'12.429 0.250 0.004
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.429 0.250 0.000
11 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'12.431 0.251 0.001
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.526 0.347 0.095
13 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.529 0.350 0.002
14 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.569 0.390 0.040
15 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.587 0.408 0.017
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'12.607 0.427 0.019
17 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'12.685 0.506 0.078
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'12.690 0.511 0.004
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'12.691 0.512 0.001
20 34 Australia Zane Goddard 1'12.763 0.584 0.072
21 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'12.869 0.690 0.105
22 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'12.951 0.771 0.081
23 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.112 0.932 0.161
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'13.203 1.024 0.091
View full results

 

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

Previous article

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
Super Formula Super Formula / Qualifying report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

O’Ward puzzled by Dixon’s “massive difference of pace”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

O’Ward puzzled by Dixon’s “massive difference of pace”

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

2
FIA F2

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

4
Formula 1

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

5
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

13m

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.