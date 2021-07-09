Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Townsville Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

By:

A late green tyre run helped David Reynolds to top spot in the opening practice session for the Townsville 500.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver was the best of a number of late improvers at the end of the 40-minute session, a 1m12.797s leaving him two-tenths clear of the field.

It was a somewhat surprising result given KGR struggled for pace last time out in Darwin, Reynolds revealing that a more aggressive front-end set-up helped unlock some speed.

"That was a decent lap," said Reynolds.

"I ran a sat of tyres, most other people probably didn't. We changed a couple of things in our cars between Darwin and here, we've sped up the steering to try and give me some more feel and changed some front-end parts, and it's obviously working.

"The car is really good. We've just got to keep it there."

Dick Johnson Racing driver Will Davison was second quickest, edging Brad Jones Racing's Todd Hazelwood by a hundredth of a second.

Chaz Mostert was fourth quickest ahead of Will Brown, while Jamie Whincup, who led the way for the majority of the session, was shuffled back to sixth after not running greens at the end.

Fabian Coulthard was ninth fastest as points leader Shane van Gisbergen rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'12.797    
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'12.998 0.201 0.201
3 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.007 0.210 0.009
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.025 0.228 0.017
5 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.087 0.290 0.061
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.180 0.383 0.093
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'13.263 0.466 0.083
8 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.269 0.471 0.005
9 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.319 0.522 0.050
10 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.336 0.539 0.017
11 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'13.339 0.541 0.002
12 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.339 0.542 0.000
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'13.354 0.557 0.014
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.522 0.725 0.167
15 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.535 0.738 0.012
16 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'13.578 0.781 0.042
17 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.647 0.850 0.069
18 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'13.706 0.909 0.059
19 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'13.844 1.046 0.137
20 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.993 1.196 0.149
21 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.052 1.255 0.059
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.234 1.437 0.182
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.300 1.503 0.066
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.442 1.645 0.141
