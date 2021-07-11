Tickets Subscribe
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
Supercars / Townsville News

Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for Whincup

By:

Jamie Whincup scored provisional pole on the streets of Townsville with some single-run heroics in qualifying.

Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for Whincup

The seven-time series champion set a formidable target on his opening run, his 1m12.019s the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

Knowing that was at least good enough to qualify for the Shootout, Whincup then opted to sit out the second run to save tyres.

Despite others improving on their second runs, Whincup was still able to cling on to provisional pole, the margin back to teammate Shane van Gisbergen just 0.005s.

"I'm certainly happy," said Whincup. "We made a little gain with the car and I got a clean lap in, which I didn't do yesterday. I got a bit of a tow off James Courtney as well.

"We were pretty confident we weren't going to go faster, so we sat [out] the last run."

Cam Waters was the best of the Fords, the Tickford driver promisingly close to the T8 Holdens with a 1m12.164s.

Rookie Will Brown booked his first ever Shootout spot with the fourth quickest time ahead of former enduro partner Anton De Pasquale.

David Reynolds continued his impressive weekend with sixth in qualifying, while Nick Percat left his run late, only banking his Shootout spot on his final lap. That came at the expense of Brad Jones Racing teammate Macauley Jones, who was bumped down to 11th courtesy of Percat's improvement.

Will Davison was eighth fastest as Todd Hazelwood and Tim Slade rounded out the Shootout qualifiers.

For the second day in a row Chaz Mostert was a surprise omission from the best 10, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver set to start today's race from 12th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.019    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.025 0.005 0.005
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'12.164 0.144 0.139
4 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.239 0.219 0.074
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'12.250 0.230 0.011
6 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'12.272 0.253 0.022
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.334 0.315 0.062
8 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'12.351 0.332 0.016
9 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.363 0.344 0.012
10 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'12.373 0.353 0.009
11 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.428 0.408 0.054
12 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.446 0.427 0.018
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.456 0.436 0.009
14 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.463 0.443 0.007
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'12.517 0.497 0.054
16 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.563 0.543 0.046
17 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'12.632 0.613 0.069
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'12.652 0.632 0.019
19 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.675 0.656 0.023
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.727 0.707 0.051
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.727 0.708 0.000
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.978 0.958 0.250
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.067 1.047 0.088
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.261 1.241 0.194
